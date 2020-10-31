Scientists claim this asteroid reveals the formation of the solar system

Asteroid illustration. (pixabay / Buddy_Nath)

Hitekno.com – According to scientists, an asteroid in space may reveal the secret of how the solar system was formed. Because of its high value, this stone is valued very fantastically.

As Suara.com (10/31/2020) proclaimed, this asteroid from space has a high potential estimated at an estimated 10 trillion US dollars.

This precious piece of space debris, which floats in the asteroid belt of the solar system between Mars and Jupiter, has a diameter of about 225 kilometers and is one of the largest objects in the belt.

The value of 10 quintiles itself equates to a number from 10 to 18, and when redeemed the ratio is 10,000 times that of the 2019 world economy.

The reason this asteroid, classified as 16 psyche, is so valuable is because it is made almost entirely of iron and nickel.

Most asteroids are generally made up of rock or ice, and some of them are low in metal. Others consist almost entirely of valuable materials.

By studying this particular asteroid, experts can uncover the secrets of the solar system and provide the opportunity to study objects that are similar to the interior of planets such as Earth.

Most expensive asteroid, 16 psyche. [Planetary Science Journal]

In contrast to the earth’s crust and mantle with a high mineral composition, the core of the planet consists almost exclusively of metals, especially iron and nickel.

“Psyche could be unique in that it is possible for the asteroid to be made entirely of iron and nickel,” said Dr. Tracy Becker, a planetary scientist from the Southwest Research Institute, was quoted as saying by the Independent on Saturday (October 31, 2020).

According to Dr. Becker, it is possible that the psyche protoplanet was hit by another object in the solar system when it formed and lost its mantle and crust. Psyche and other similar asteroids are considered to be the building blocks of the solar system.

While it is possible that the entire surface of the asteroid was made of iron, scientists doubt this fact.

“We can identify an asteroid for the first time, which we perceive as an ultraviolet iron oxide absorption band. This is an indication that oxidation is taking place in the asteroid, which can be caused by solar winds on the surface,” added Dr. Becker.

Asteroid illustration (Shutterstock).

Iron was observed on the surface of the asteroid by measuring it with ultraviolet wavelengths, but Dr. Becker found that even small amounts of iron could dominate these observations.

“This is something that we need to investigate further. It could be an indication that we have been exposed in space for so long. This type of UV lighting is often associated with space weathering,” he said.

The study, entitled HST UV Observations of Asteroids (16) Psyche, was published in the Planetary Science Journal.

On the other hand, NASA is preparing to explore asteroids with the launch of the Psyche spacecraft in 2022. This mission aims to understand whether Psyche is a nuclear material or an unmelted material, map the asteroid topography and determine how it will form in relation to Earth.

This is an asteroid from space that scientists claim can solve the mystery of how the solar system was formed. No wonder it’s very awesome. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).