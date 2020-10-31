Show lots of HP SIM cards and even make internet users suspicious

Illustration of the SIM card. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – In the past, many people have collected different types of SIM cards or SIM cards. However, when the number is this high, internet users even become suspicious of what they are up to.

Like a photo post showing he has so many HP SIM cards, it makes internet users suspicious until it goes viral on social media.

A Facebook fanpage account called Rakyat +62 shares a post with the appearance of an HP SIM card making a copy.

The post was shared with the headline “SD time to change cards 3 times a week”.

In the mail, it appears that there are hundreds or maybe thousands of HP SIM cards in a large enough glass and plastic.

We can see the number of SIM cards in the hands of the person who collects them.

Many internet users remember the days when they didn’t just buy HP SIM cards.

This collection of HP SIM cards makes internet users excited and nostalgic. (Facebook / People +62)

However, there are also Internet users who suspect that the card was collected or even misused by an unscrupulous “mom who was asked for credit”.

When the 90s generation was a teenager and Nokia was still the “King of HP” they loved collecting SIM cards, although not as many as shown in the picture.

Even some of them proudly use the used SIM card holder as a key fob.

However, given its small size, Internet users assume that this SIM card will also be collected for other purposes.

This person may not be collecting, but rather vaping for gold.

For information, the SIM card or mobile phone circuits contain gold, albeit very little. Some private companies even specifically collect gold by melting hundreds of thousands to millions of SIM cards to get the gold.

The post above was quite unique and wowed internet users after receiving over 4,800 likes and 200+ shares.

The appearance of this large number of SIM cards has received various comments from internet users about viruses on social media.

Netizens reply mem. (Facebook / Kepin Sipayung)

“That’s for an Olshop account so you can get free shipping,” said Prasetyo.

“Yes, I used to collect before I had to use KK numbers,” wrote Ali Mahmudi.

“Most of the time you buy promo cards (laughing emoticon),” replied Rachmad Hidayat.

“Oops, maybe this has an unscrupulous mother asking for credit,” Corry Julianto said.

So a huge collection of HP SIM cards appeared. So many that it made internet users suspicious that it went viral on social media. What do you think?