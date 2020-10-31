Snapdragon 732G versus Snapdragon 720G, medium-sized HP chipset duel

Snapdragon 732G versus Snapdragon 720G. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Qualcomm has many mid-range HP chipset series. One of them is the Snapdragon 700 series, the newest is the Snapdragon 732G versus Snapdragon 720G.

Which mid-range HP chipset is Qualcomm’s best? Is the newer definitely superior in terms of performance and completeness of its features?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G was originally launched in January 2020. This chipset is immediately used by a number of Rp 3 million class Android phones.

Snapdragon 732G for a similar class and price will then be introduced in August 2020. Then what is the difference between these two HP chipsets?

Will the presence of the newer Snapdragon 732G automatically replace the Snapdragon 720G? Or is there a newer one aimed at a different user?

To answer this question, the HiTekno.com team summarized the following mid-range HP chipsets in a specification comparison between Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 720G.

1. CPU and GPU performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon. (Qualcomm).

In terms of CPU, they both use the same base. Namely the octa core, which contains 2 x 3.4 GHz Kryo 470 Gold Cortex-A76 and 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver Cortex-A55. And also an 8 nm manufacturing process.

The difference is that the Snapdragon 720G uses a newer instruction set, namely ARMv8.2-A. While the Snapdragon 732G is still using the previous version, namely ARMv8-A.

The most noticeable difference is on the GPU side, which is useful for processing graphics. More of this part is used when playing.

Snapdragon 720G uses an Adreno 618 GPU running at 500 MHz. While the Snapdragon 732G uses the same version, the difference is that it operates at a frequency of 950 MHz.

With a faster frequency, the Snapdragon 732G GPU is certainly superior to the Snapdragon 720G. Especially when it is used for gaming.

2. Support memory and storage

Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 720G both support the use of LPDDR4X RAM with a maximum of 8 GB and a 2x 16-bit bus. Then what’s the difference?

For Snapdragon 720G, memory with a higher frequency of 2133 MHz is supported. While the Snapdragon 732G only supports 1866 MHz memory.

For storage, both support the use of the internal storage type UFS 2.1, which is common today. The difference is that Snapdragon 732G also supports eMMC 5.1 which is common for cheap cell phones.

4. Functional support

Snapdragon chipset illustration. (Qualcomm)

With a more powerful GPU, the Snapdragon 732G supports a screen resolution of 3360 x 1440 pixels. While the Snapdragon 720G only has 2520×1080 pixels.

Both support the same camera resolution, namely 1x 192 MP or 2x 22 MP. It can also record 4K 30fps videos and watch 4K 60fps videos.

5. Connectivity

Both Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 720G do not yet support 5G networks. Nevertheless, Qualcomm’s X15 modem, which is 4G LTE Cat.15, is already in use.

Both also support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The difference is that the Snapdragon 732G supports Wi-Fi 6 while the Snapdragon 720G is only Wi-Fi 5.

Both support a similar GPS technology via navigation. Namely GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC. Complete enough for a mid-range HP chipset.

Conclusion

Snapdragon 732G versus Snapdragon 720G. (HiTekno.com)

The newer Snapdragon 732G offers high graphics performance. It offers a higher frame rate, especially when gaming.

Even so, the Snapdragon 720G doesn’t lag behind in terms of application execution performance for productivity because it uses the same CPU and newer instruction set.

We can see that the Snapdragon 732G is better optimized for mid-range HP. While the Snapdragon 720G is for general performance phones in general.

This is the comparison of Snapdragon 732G with Snapdragon 720G, the HP chipset for the middle class from Qualcomm. Even so, implementation depends on the smartphone manufacturer.