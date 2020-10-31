Splashy, a glass of iced tea has a value of 98,000 Rp., Internet user: Is the ice from the North Pole?

Illustration of iced tea. (pixabay / StokSnap)

Hitekno.com – A receipt for payment from a restaurant caused an uproar among internet users. A glass of iced tea costs up to Rp. 98,000, as included.

The photo of the receipt for the price of iced tea and a range of groceries is then uploaded to social media, provoking funny analysis from internet users behind the fantastic price.

The photo of the receipt dated July 3, 2016, uploaded from Twitter @okemantaaap, shows a price list for grocery shopping at a four-star villa in the Bintan Island area of ​​the Riau Islands.

The buyer ordered 7 servings of iced tea with a total price of Rp. 686,002, which means that the unit price of the iced tea is Rp. 98 thousand.

Internet users were instantly shocked to see the price of a glass of iced tea that went viral on social media.

Not only that, they also highlighted the unit price of other foods that are beyond their economic capability, such as the price of fried rice which costs Rp. 355,999 per serving and a serving of fried noodles for Rp. 321,000.

This variety of food at fantastic prices has led internet users and millennials to imagine other ancillary features that the menu may have.

“98 thousand iced tea, sugar with blood sugar,” joked the @MRpluviophile account.

“The iced tea uses ice from the North Pole. No wonder the polar ice is now reduced. It turns out that sweet iced tea is made and not global warming,” added @luwakwhitexofee.

There are internet users too who understand these prices considering the menu on the receipt is food served by resorts on an island.

“Obviously the place is good and on the island,” @mrfzna wrote.

“Yes, because on the island looking for rice you have to swim to the opposite island first, so it’s expensive. Wow.” write @okemantaaap.

“According to some people 98,000 iced tea is a problem, others maybe not a problem. Sometimes the self-reward is as simple as drinking 10,000 iced tea but with views, taxes and the salary of staff providing the best service from Rp88,000 total of 98,000 Rp, “explained @vinapzr.

“Uh, that was in 2016, I can’t imagine the price going up now, so how much is it,” Abdoim wrote.

