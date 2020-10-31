Steam Halloween Sale 2020 begins, it’s time to shop for horror games

Steam Halloween Sale 2020. (Steam)

Hitekno.com – Steam Halloween Sale 2020 has started, many PC games are getting massive discounts. Especially the horror games that you can get through this digital distribution.

For information, Steam celebrated a special event by offering discounts on interesting PC games. One of them is Halloween this year.

These special events have discounts on PC game titles that match the event. This time like the Steam Halloween Sale 2020.

In addition, there are special events to welcome the changing seasons. But this time we can get special discounts on some horror games.

Steam Halloween Sale 2020 itself started yesterday on October 29, 2020. And it will be until November 2nd, 2020 so don’t miss out.

Discount horror games on the Steam Halloween Sale 2020. (Steam)

You can get various discounts on PC games on Steam, not just horror games. But in fact the biggest discount for these scary games.

Like Resident Evil 7, which gets a 67 percent discount from IDR 239,999 to IDR 79,199. Likewise, you can buy Dead by Daylight for just IDR 54,399.

Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2 Remakes also receive 60 and 50 percent discounts. Suitable for filling the days when you celebrate Halloween.

Outlast also receives a discount of 85 percent from 108,999 to 16,349 Rp. You can also get the second series and DLC at a low price.

There is also SOMA, which receives a discount of 90 percent from the price of 199,999 to 19,999 Rp. However, if you want to save more, just take the Frictional Collection, which includes three horror games.

Discount horror games on Steam. (Steam)

For fans of Japanese horror PC games, Corpse Party is offering a 40 percent discount. There’s Yomawari Night Alone with a 60 percent discount and Yomawari Midnight Shadows with a 50 percent discount.

For those looking for Indonesian horror games, this is the time. As with Dreadout a discount of 90 percent from Rp 95,999 to Rp 9,599 and Dreadout 2 with a discount of 50 percent from Rp 108,999 to Rp 54,499.

Pamali also receives huge discounts, especially for the whole package. Pulang Insanity also gets a discount, so the price is cheaper.

During the Steam Halloween Sale 2020, not only horror games but also some other titles get discounts. As with Metro Exodus, get a 60 percent discount.

The Witcher 3 also receives a discount of 70 percent, Monster Hunter World a discount of 34 percent, Sekiro a discount of 35 percent and Doom Eternal a discount of 50 percent.

This is the Steam Halloween Sale 2020 event that offers massive discounts on horror games and other PC games. Happy shopping, don’t make mistakes.