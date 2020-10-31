The model is asked to look ahead. This towel seller’s reaction makes it lonely

This thread about the seller’s response to potential online buyers is viral on Twitter. (Twitter / txtdarionlshop)

Hitekno.com – The behavior of potential consumers or online shoppers is sometimes funny enough to amuse internet users. Faced with strange inquiries from potential customers, the online towel seller gave an unexpected response.

An online seller that sells towels with images of the model they are wearing.

However, the prospect’s request was unexpected, so the online seller gave a pretty funny response.

The @txtdarionlshop Twitter fanpage account shows a screenshot of an online seller’s interaction with someone whose mind is “quite naughty”.

The post that was shared went viral on Twitter after receiving more than 2,100 retweets and 10,000 likes.

“Towel model for swimming recreation, try sister” wrote the description of the online seller.

There is a female model that extends the towel so that the buyer can see the towel model from behind. But there’s someone named W * nd * who made a pretty strange request.

“You can see the front,” W * nd * wrote in the comment column.

The seller’s reaction to this towel advertisement made internet users laugh. (Twitter / txtdarionlshop)

The seller gives a response that shows the towel model is facing forward in a closed position. W * nd * was still trying and returned an answer that said “which is still open”.

Then the seller gave the first picture again so that the open position of the towel could be seen. The seller’s response was successful in amusing internet users into making various comments.

“Bro, buy a broom before you buy a towel, fire up your thoughts,” @nggafrozen tweeted.

“It’s really fun so I want to buy a towel,” @dzfrar replied.

“W * nd * no morals (laughing emoticon)” said @keyupukk.

“Damn brain perverted,” commented @Fahrrur_.

That was the response from an online towel seller who amused internet users and went viral on Twitter. Is that really wise?