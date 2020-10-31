The story of the content of the TikTok creator, Dillah Probokusumo an Putra Dinata

TikTok creators, Putra Dinata and Dillah Probokusumo. (Tick Tock)

Hitekno.com – Many TikTok developers have become increasingly popular lately. Like Kelly Courtney to Dillah Probokusumo and Putra Dinata who have lots of fans. But what about her behind the scenes story?

A job and an achievement cannot be achieved alone. Behind this are usually supportive people. Like a film, the director, screenwriter, cameraman, costume designer and others stand behind the scenes. Likewise the TikTok developers.

Some creators who have managed to gain a lot of views and followers to work with brands that many people are familiar with have a special “squad” that makes them what they are today.

Let’s take a look behind the scenes of these famous TikTok creators.

Mother’s love is eternal

TikTok creator Dillah Probokusumo. (Tick Tock)

TikTok fashion artist Dillah Probokusumo (@dillaprb) probably wouldn’t have downloaded the TikTok app without her mom. Dillah grew up a shy girl, preferring to keep herself busy with activities in the room.

Since childhood he has had a hobby in handicrafts, including making clothes with a sewing machine. Ibu Dillah saw her son’s hobby and persuaded him to show his work on TikTok.

Dillah Probokusumo, who hesitated at first, eventually melted because he saw that the video duration on TikTok was short. It turns out that a lot of people like Dillah’s work that appears in the video and it inspires his confidence.

So far, Dillah’s views have hit 10.5 million, he still speaks regularly to his mom about the content he will upload, and it’s not uncommon for his mom’s input to be what many other users like.

A guerrilla house for content

TikTok creator Kelly Courtney. (Tick Tock)

Who doesn’t know Kelly Courtney (@kellycourtneyy)? TikTok users often watch videos of Kelly showing energetic and entertaining dances and movements. Kelly also often experimented with changing the color of clothes, makeup, and backgrounds.

Who would have thought that one of their extended family was involved in some videos? Yes, from dad, mom, younger siblings to home assistants, they have their respective duties to showcase creative content on the Kelly Courtney account.

Some are responsible for holding cell phones, others help with dancing, others hold costumes, everyone is on standby! With 11.2 million views, Kelly still involves her family, especially her younger siblings, to help her practice dance moves and come up with fun content ideas.

The focus is not only on the father behind the scenes

TikTok creator Putra Dinata. (Tick Tock)

Putra Dinata (@ putradinata90) was concerned that his father was bored with his retirement and took the initiative to speak to his father about content-related ideas about TikTok. His father, who is a fun person indeed, has lots of ideas to make Putra’s content more interesting on TikTok.

Putra also casually invited his father to appear on camera and duet together to take on a challenge that was currently trending. It turned out that the response from fans was very positive and many were entertained by Putra and his father’s content.

The views on Putra Dinata’s account, which have reached 17.5 million, have been largely generated from the content of Putra and his father. Until now, his father still appears frequently in his son’s content and still looks forward to coming up with new ideas for content that will entertain other users.

“We are excited to see how TikTok can unite creators with their families, and that warmth is evident in their creative content that inspires many people,” said Angga Anugrah Putra, director of user and content operations at TikTok Indonesia.

“This is in line with our mission to spread inspiration and bring happiness to users.” he concluded.