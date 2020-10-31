This car transporter tow truck is making internet users wonder how that can be.

A car tow truck that is grabbing the attention of internet users. (Facebook / Do’onk)

Hitekno.com – A photo showing a tow truck with a car caught the attention of internet users. Not a little with its appearance that will surprise you.

Usually a tow truck can be a solution when the car is in trouble, e.g. B. due to engine problems. Like this viral photo on social media.

The tow truck tows the problem car to the nearest repair shop. Usually, the broken car can be easily transported with just 1 unit of the tow truck. However, this does not apply to this one car.

A video uploaded from Do’onk’s Facebook account went viral on social media. In the video, the tow truck has something strange while transporting the car.

Cars with problems must be transported by road in 2 units including towing. The two trucks were seen back to back and a white car was seen between them being transported.

Two tow trucks transport 1 car (Facebook)

One tow truck drives forward while the other tow truck drives backwards. It is not known exactly why the two tow trucks need to transport the car at the same time.

This also resulted in internet users flooding the comment column.

“You’re getting tired Grandma,” @Fahrezacky Mln wrote.

“In retaliation, there is unique behavior like this,” @Pandu Bintang tweeted.

To see the full video, click HERE!

The white car that was being transported didn’t even look that big. In fact, a car the size of the upload is very good if you only use 1 tow truck.

That was the appearance of a tow truck that caught internet users’ attention to go viral on social media. Wow what do you think (Suara.com/ Gagah Radhitya Widiaseno).