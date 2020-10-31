Trailer Out, Praey for the Gods Ready for release on PS5

The main character Praey for the Gods against the enemy. (blog.playstation.com)

Hitekno.com – Praey for the Gods trailer posted on the PlayStation YouTube channel official blog. Through its official website, developer No Matter Studios confirmed that Praey for the Gods will be released on PS5 and PS4 in the first quarter of 2021.

The trailer shows some gameplay and addicting graphics as the main character battles the giants.

No Matter Studios is a small studio with three developers where Praey for the Gods is a crowdfunding game that has been in development since 2016.

Hung-Chien Liao, Tim Wiese and Parnell are the three solo developers at Praey for the Gods.

They have been working on getting the game ready for the v1.0 release with new Boss content on PS4. The prepared content runs at 30 fps on the PS4 and at 60 fps on the PS5.

Praise for the trailer of the gods. (YouTube / PlayStation)

Brian Parnell, director of No Matter Studios, told Games Radar that the DualSense PS5 will be synced to enhance Praey for the Gods’ immersive gameplay.

For your information, Praey for the Gods is a single player action adventure and survival game.

The main character begins his journey when he’s stranded on a frozen island covered in snow. After some exploration, the player must locate the giants known as “gods”.

This game uses an exhaustion system. Over time, the character will get hungry, tired, and cold, which will affect their performance while playing.

“Praey for the Gods will be released in the first quarter of 2021 on PS5 and PS4. A boss climbing action-adventure game with an open world atmosphere. You play as a single hero,” wrote the description on the PlayStation YouTube Channel.

The developer claims that loading times on the PS5 will be dramatically reduced.

“In the last few months we have implemented a number of optimizations that ensure that games run solidly on the PS4 at 30 fps. However, it runs great on the PS5, with maximum graphics settings of 60 fps right in front of the door reduced, on PS5 it’s like a dream. ” “said Parnell.

To see some scenes and details about Praey for the Gods, you can visit the PlayStation official blog via the link below.