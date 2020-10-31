Until the police visit, this Halloween decoration is terrible

The police visited this house after complaints from local residents. (Facebook / StevenAllenNovak)

Hitekno.com – A man’s house decorations to celebrate this Halloween seem to be grabbing the attention of internet users and police alike. Many people are viewed as too creepy and lifelike and are quite upset at the crazy idea this person has.

A local artist named Steven Novak managed to provoke a police visit after his home in Dallas, Texas, USA had anti-mainstream Halloween decorations.

In fact, he designed a “flood of blood” for several massacres of four artificial bodies.

Steven Novan, quoted from the Dallas Observer and CBS News, is pretty complete considering he used 75.7 liters of fake blood to make a crime scene look creepy.

He put four fake mannequins on it, decorated with blood. Steven Novak created a zombie design that had blood gushing from his mouth.

There’s a mannequin that has been stabbed on a tile by a sword and a zombie (human-like) doll that has been impaled by a patio chair just outside the front door.

Dallas police officers were called to the scene several times after receiving complaints from local residents. After a visit from the police, Steven Novak was proud and exhibited his work on Facebook.

The post went viral on Facebook after being shared more than 540 times. Given the tragic and gruesome décor, some of Facebook’s direct posts have been classified as “content-sensitive”.

But be quiet, it’s just a pretty crazy decoration and not the real thing. “The neighbors told me that during the day there were often police cars in front of my house. I went home twice to meet them. The police were only there because they were asked to respond to complaints from the sergeant,” said Steven Novak.

This cruel Halloween decoration provoked various comments from internet users.

“You should have added a little sugar to the blood and sprinkled it around the corpse to attract flies. People would get even more scared,” commented Quack Mire.

“It was so scary, I wish my son hadn’t gone there,” wrote Keith Ullman.

“Hardcore trick or treating,” argues Louie V.

That was the Halloween decoration that went viral on Facebook and horrified internet users. Is that really crazy?