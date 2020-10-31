Use formulas. How to translate words in Google Sheets

Images are translated into up to 4 languages ​​in Google Sheets. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Who would have thought we could translate words on Google Sheets. We generally use Google Translate to do this, but now we can do it through this spreadsheet service.

Sometimes it is quite difficult for us to translate words in Google Sheets. Apparently translating words in Google Sheets is quite simple, that is, we just need to type in some formulas or formulas.

This very useful tip comes from a TikTok user with an account called @joshuaatmaja. @Joshuaatmaja’s video was re-uploaded by several fan sites including @Dagelan, making it increasingly viral on social media.

In the original video on the TikTok account @joshuaatmaja, this very useful tip received more than 14,000 likes and was shared more than 650 times.

Translating words in Google Sheets is very useful for those of you who want to automatically collect foreign language vocabulary.

All you have to do is enter a word in the table and then drag it down and the word will be translated automatically.

The above method is also very useful for those of you who want to translate magazines into English or other languages.

To do this, you need to go to Google Sheets first.

All you need to do is type “Google Sheet” into the browser and then sign in with Google while on the Google Sheets website.

If you’re signed in to Google Chrome, you can automatically access the Google Profile home page, click the rectangular button (Google Apps), scroll down and select the green thumbnail of the document named “Sheets”.

After that, you can type or copy and paste the words you want to translate into Indonesian.

To do this, you need to pay attention to which number is the first word in the table.

For example, the word “love” is in the “A3” column in the illustration. Then we need to enter the A3 code into the formula in Google Sheets.

In the column table next to it (to translate the English word into Indonesian, for example) we have to enter the code or formula that reads = togetLETRANSLATE (A3, “en”, “id”).

Remember that the column does not need to be quoted and only the source language and the translation language need to be quoted.

For more details you need to type = togetLETRANSLATE (column in the word “Initial Language Code”, “Target Language Code”) and then press Enter.

You can also translate to many other languages ​​according to the code in Google Translate.

For example, to translate into Korean you need the formula ” = GoogleTranslate (A3, “en”, “ko”) ”, Spanish ” = GoogleTranslate (A3, “en”, “es”) ” and the language write China ” = GoogleTranslate (A3, “en”, “zh-CN”) ”.

When a column is successfully translated, all you need to do is drag it down so that all other foreign words under the original word can be translated.

Those were the tips for translating words in Google Sheets. It’s very easy. Just use the formula above without having to switch to Google Translate.