Add to the mid-range list, Honor 10X Lite starts with SuperCharge 22.5W

Honor 10X Lite. (HiHonor)

Hitekno.com – Honor expands the middle class of mobile phones again and presents the Honor 10X Lite in Saudi Arabia.

The Honor 10X Lite is equipped with a hole and a 48-megapixel quad camera system on the back.

Interestingly, this phone has a support for fast large battery charging. The Honor 10X Lite was reported by the Gizmochina site on Sunday (January 11th, 2020) and has a size of 165.65 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and a weight of 206 grams.

The phone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a Full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Honor 10X Lite uses the dated Kirin 710 chipset under the hood. SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

The Honor 10X Lite has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card for additional storage. It has an 8MP front camera for selfies. On the back of the Honor 10X Lite is a quad camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Honor 10X Lite. [Hihonor]

The Honor 10X Lite has a 5,000 mAh battery. This is supported by the 22.5 W SuperCharge fast charging technology.

The phone starts with Android 10 OS and Magic UI 3.1. Instead of Google applications and services, this phone has support for Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). The Honor 10X Lite has a side fingerprint sensor. Other functions are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Honor 10X Lite landed in Saudi Arabia at a price of 799 real (1 rial = IDR 3,912). It is available in three colors, e.g. B. Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.

The handset will also arrive in Russia. However, there doesn’t seem to be any news yet as to whether the Honor 10X Lite will be represented in other markets. (Suara.com/Dyhtia Novianty)