For blind users, Apple has special features on the iPhone 12 Pro

Hitekno.com – Apple has special features for users who are blind or obese on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Namely, the ability to “see” other people arrive.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices have a lidar sensor, a new technology that Apple is applying to smartphones.

With a lidar sensor on the back of the phone that detects how close other people are to the user. This feature is known by Apple as person recognition.

Lidar is a type of depth sensor that supports augmented reality applications and acts as the “eye” normally found in self-driving cars. Now Apple is applying it to accessibility to help visually impaired users better navigate their surroundings.

For example, when users enable people detection, blind users can see when they’re walking on the sidewalk and receive notifications of how close other people are when they pass by.

You can use this function to find out whether a seat is available at a restaurant table or on public transport. This feature can also help maintain social distancing.

With the people detection function, you can find the distance of the person from the user up to five meters. Anyone visible in the wide-angle camera view of the iPhone 12 Pro can be recognized by the function. If there are several people nearby, the person recognition will indicate the distance to the person who is closest to the user.

This feature will be available as part of iOS 14.2 in the coming weeks. Apple released a beta version of the software for developers on Friday (October 30th, 2020).

This technology uses the new lidar scanner, which is integrated into the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max camera product lines. This feature is also built into the latest iPad Pro and is expected to be available on other devices in the future. The scanner itself is a small black dot near the iPhone’s rear camera lens.

The person recognition feature doesn’t work on the old iPhone, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, or even the new iPad Air.

This detection uses the ARKit People Occlusion feature to detect if a person is in the camera’s field of view and to estimate how far away that person is.

The lidar scanner makes estimates more accurate. This sends short flashes of light and measures how long it takes for the light to return to the lidar scanner. Unfortunately, this new feature won’t work in dark or poor environments.

All of these detections are done in real time to provide feedback on how far someone is from the user. Users receive feedback from People Detection in four ways and can be used in any combination.

CNET’s coverage on Saturday (10/31/2020) is to get information about a person’s proximity through audible reading. The phone makes a loud tone, e.g. B. “15, 14, 13” etc. when the setting is set to feet. This will give the user who selects this unit of measurement a distance of half a meter.

IPhone 12 Pro users can also set a threshold distance with two very different audio tones, one when the person is outside that distance and the other when the person is closer to the user.

The third type of warning is through haptic feedback. The further away a person is, the lower and slower the haptic physical pulse is. The closer a person is, the faster the haptic hums. Another option is a visual display on the device’s own screen. In this case, the device will show how far away the person is and the dotted line will show where the person is on the screen.

Person recognition is in the magnifying glass application. Users can launch it from the Apple Back Tap settings or from the triple-click side button for the accessibility shortcut. This feature is designed as a situation tool that can be activated when the user needs it. Currently, the feature can only detect people, but the developer states that the app uses lidar technology to detect objects.

Apple has focused on accessibility for decades. According to Apple, the technology should be accessible to everyone.

