HP Camera Type Video Parody by Brand, Internet User: Not Mine!

Hitekno.com – A TikTok video parodying different types of cellphone cameras by brand suddenly caught the attention of internet users. It’s not as good as it is made to laugh, but some don’t even agree.

The video uploaded from the @ positivv.story account has also received various comments from internet users to go viral on social media.

A parody video upload about the type of mobile phone camera of this brand was uploaded to positivv.story on Wednesday (02/09/2020) and immediately went viral on Instagram in a short time.

“Oh my god”, @ positivv.story wrote in the upload label.

In the viral video on social media, a man reveals the results of a selfie from a type of camera from the world-famous cell phone brand. Some brands like iPhone to Xiaomi are on this list.

HP camera type. (instagram / positivv.story)

For the type of iPhone camera, this man’s photos will look more real with the original color of the camera. With several brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, and Xiaomi, the photos tend to be lighter.

The difference in the photos of this type of cell phone is of course related to the innards in the camera area of ​​these devices. The iPhone is usually more real as it is not supported by artificial intelligence like Beauty Plus.

Meanwhile, the cameras on Android devices with artificial intelligence support are equipped with Beauty Plus, which makes selfies brighter.

After uploads of videos revealing this brand’s cell phone camera type went viral on social media, they immediately received various comments from internet users. Some internet users disagree with the video.

“ I do not accept as a Xiaomi user! Because Xiaomi is not like that, internet users responded with the @_galuhhhhh account.

“My phone is Vivo, but it’s not,” commented the Instagram account owner @stnamirahh.

“Samsung is the best,” said Internet users with the @chikiiinn Instagram account.

The upload of spoof videos of this type of mobile phone camera of this brand has been viewed more than 100,000 times, and it has collected hundreds of responses from internet users.