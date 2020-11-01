Iko Uwais Grooming as Chou, M2 2020 will take place in Indonesia?

The new Mobile Legends logo. (Facebook / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Hitekno.com – Not so long ago, a portrait of combat actor Iko Uwais in a Mobile Legends fighter hero costume, Chou, created a social media scene. The appearance of Iko Uwais was then connected to the M2 2020, which is to take place in Indonesia in the near future.

After the sixth MPL Indonesia season, Moonton is expected to soon host the highest event in the pro scene world, namely the Mobile Legends World Championship or the M2 2020.

Previously there were rumors that the M2 2020 would take place in Indonesia. This was the result of the teaser video M2 2020 at the M1 2019 event in Malaysia last year.

In the Insta Story uploaded by famous director Timo Bros, Iko Uwais appears in the costume of the hero of the Mobile Legends, Chou. In this Insta Story footage, the international action actor wears a yellow and black costume.

From the same Insta story upload, Timo Bros wrote ‘MPL Lounge, M2 is Coming’. This has led many people to believe that M2 2020 will take place in Indonesia.

Chou, Hero Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

There is still no certainty as to the location of M2 2020 which will take place in the near future. However, several professional players had announced the location of this event.

One of the pro players who announced the location of the M2 2020 event were alter ego players, namely Celiboy and Udil. This was revealed on the second live stream with Delwyn Sukamto, CEO of Alter Ego.

Celiboy and Udil announced that the M2 2020 event will be held in one of the cities in Southeast Asia. In addition, Delwyn Sukamto said that this area would take place in an area dominated by water.

Based on this information, various M2 2020 location predictions that were held in Bali are becoming increasingly trustworthy. Unfortunately, there was no confirmation of this until the article was written.