In the foresight test, internet users try to find irregularities in this student’s photo

Anomalies in the photos of the students. (Instagram / Matakelana)

Hitekno.com – The portrait of anomalies in student photos has become a hot topic on social media lately. The foresight of the internet users’ eyes was then attempted by trying to find irregularities in the photos of the students in the class.

Uploads about irregularities in the photos of these students were first uploaded from the @ matakelana account on Friday (10/30/2020) and immediately viralized on Instagram.

During the photo upload, several students were seen taking photos in front of the class. It is believed that the students came from a school in Japan.

At first glance, the photos of these students seem ordinary. However, the attentive eyes of internet users have apparently been tested to find irregularities in this viral photo on Instagram.

“ It looks like an ordinary class photo, it turns out that this photo has a lot of curiosities. Can you see the curiosities in this photo? «» Has written the caption in the photo upload.

After this upload went viral on Instagram, internet users immediately competed for irregularities in these students’ photos.

“There are grandma heads in the top row. The middle row has hands on the shoulders of the ends. There was another hand in the middle of the white shirt. There were more hands in the bottom row. In the middle, next to the long left hand, there is an outstretched hand, ” replied the Internet users with the account @ fheey_79.

“Whose hand is the left corner of the second row, man?” Commented the Instagram account owner @ _ssatria135.

“A figure in white peeked between the two students,” said the Internet user who owns the Instagram account @sulkan_mhd.

“Yeah there is something strange, where are the boys?” Wrote the Instagram account @ jonathan.d.luther and found anomalies.

Internet user uploads trying to find irregularities in these students’ photos became a hot topic after going viral on Instagram. Then they received 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users.