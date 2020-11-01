Indosat Ooredoo and Huawei are building a 5G Ready Transport Network

Illustration of the 5G building. (Indosat Ooredoo)

Hitekno.com – Indosat Ooredoo secures future customer needs in the digital age for both retail and business units and announces its ongoing partnership with Huawei Indonesia as a strategic partner.

This collaboration aims to build a sophisticated and programmable transport network that is 5G-capable and supported by IPv6 segment routing technology (SRv6).

With network deployment in the main areas of Jabodetabek, Surabaya and other areas of East Java and Bali, this will be the first commercial implementation of the technology in the Asia Pacific region. This enables a simple, scalable, agile and reliable network to meet the needs of customers in the retail and business sectors.

As the leading digital telecommunications operator in Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo currently serves a growing customer base that is heavily dependent on connectivity. The increasing demand for cellular data consumption as well as the emergence of new technologies such as cloud computing and network slicing require that Indosat Ooredoo continues to quickly ensure the availability of network services according to customer requirements.

This new technology, along with the expansion of Indosat’s fiber optic network, will enable Ooredoo cloud computing with faster data connectivity to serve the digital community in a much more automated method.

In preparing for this future service, Indosat Ooredoo has gone through various stages of digital transformation in which the transformation of the transport network is a key element of this journey.

After an in-depth analysis of existing networks and long-term network development goals, Indosat Ooredoo decided to implement the IP SRv6 solution with Huawei Indonesia, which provides intelligent SRv6 routing capabilities that enable deterministic routing paths and guaranteed latency.

Medhat Elhusseiny, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Indosat Ooredoo, commented: “As part of Indosat Ooredoo’s digital transformation, we are also very responsive to the growing needs of retail and business customers for cloud computing, IoT services, on-demand and scalable network requirements entered We are excited to partner with Huawei to build next generation programmable network infrastructure by delivering the first SRG6-based 5G-enabled transportation network in the Asia-Pacific region. We hope this will create more value and improve our customer experience for digital services, especially real-time applications that are sensitive to latency. “

Andy Ma, CEO of Huawei Indonesia Carrier Business, stated, “Huawei Indonesia has supported Indosat Ooredoo for many years. We are honored to be able to support Indosat Ooredoo in building an intelligent, 5G-oriented SRv6-based IP transport network. Huawei has launched the industry’s first IP SLA solution, providing premium transmission services for various vertical industries in the 5G era. These solutions are already being used by some of the world’s leading operators. Huawei expects IP transport networks to become even smarter through continuous collaboration with Indosat Ooredoo. “