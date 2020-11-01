It is much easier for the iPhone 13 to contain 1 TB of storage

Apple illustration. (unsplash / VASANTH)

Hitekno.com – Apple has just introduced the iPhone 12 as a new addition to its family. Not long after its release, several iPhone 13 rumors have spread widely. The latest rumors are that this device requires 1TB of storage.

Rumors of the iPhone 13’s large storage capacity are quite surprising indeed. The reason for this is that this HP company rarely issues a device with a spacious memory variant.

The leak started from Gizmochina regarding the storage capacity of the iPhone 13 was uncovered some time ago by a well-known tidbit, Jon Prosser.

In the leak, Jon Prosser did not reveal which Apple device model received a 1TB storage upgrade. Considering the newly launched iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 is expected to get a memory upgrade.

If it’s true that the iPhone 13 comes with 1TB of storage, it’s definitely a huge improvement Apple has made for its users.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro max. (Apple)

As already known, several Apple devices with up to 512 GB of storage have been moved. Users cannot provide additional capacity as Apple does not provide support for external storage through a microSD card.

With the support of this larger storage, users can store large capacity files on their respective iPhone 13 devices.

In addition, many previous rumors said that the iPhone 13 will be greatly improved from camera resolution to other supporting functions that affect storage capacity.

Unfortunately, although various leaks have been revealed regarding the innards of the iPhone 13, it is not certain when the Apple family will release their new device.