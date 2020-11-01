Latest YouTube Mobile, Viewing and Controlling Features Made Easier

YouTuber illustration. (Unsplash / Christian Wiediger)

Hitekno.com – The YouTube app gets the latest updates with new features that make it easier to watch and control videos.

This latest feature makes it easier to control videos with new gestures, updated player controls, and additional features.

The biggest update is a new gesture to enable or disable full screen video. If you tap the button instead (or rotate your phone), you can now swipe up in the video window to enter full screen mode and swipe down to return to the default player page.

These gestures only work if you swipe the playback window itself. So you don’t have to worry about the swipe gesture to exit the app on iOS and Android.

There are also several new buttons in the video player to start The Verge page on Sunday (January 11th, 2020). Now there’s a new button for Subtitles that appears right in the overlay menu, as well as a button to toggle auto-play videos on and off.

New YouTube Mobile features. [The Verge]

You can also tap the video timestamp to toggle between showing the time remaining in the video and the time remaining.

The updated app also includes an expanded version of the video features that YouTube has developed over the past few months. Now there’s a new list view that shows all of the chapters in the video, including thumbnails (like a DVD menu).

Finally, YouTube added a series of “recommended actions”. These are little pointers that encourage users to turn their phones (possibly using the new full screen gesture mentioned earlier) or use a VR headset for a better video experience.

Later, YouTube will add more recommended actions in the future. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)