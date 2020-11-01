Most Popular: Yahoo Releases HP Android and Where HP Service Steals Attention

HP ZTE Blade A3Y. (Yahoo Mobile)

Come and see the most popular news.

1. To restore deleted WhatsApp contacts, don’t panic

WhatsApp illustration. (pixabay / Eastlandtunes)

You are using the WhatsApp chat service. But have you ever found out that a WhatsApp contact was accidentally deleted? Can it be returned?

Of course you can, because there is a way to recover deleted WhatsApp contacts. So don’t worry if you experience this.

WhatsApp is basically not that different from other instant messaging applications. WhatsApp is simple in appearance and comes with a phone book that contains a number of your cell phone contacts.

2. Yahoo is releasing Android phones priced at just IDR 700,000

HP ZTE Blade A3Y. (Yahoo Mobile)

Yahoo, Verizon Media’s American web service provider, is also currently researching gadgets and releasing an Android phone.

This mobile phone recently manufactured by Yahoo is called the ZTE Blade A3Y and is being sold specifically by the Verizon operator that hosts Yahoo in the US.

According to the XDA developer site, this Yahoo Android phone is equipped with a 5.45-inch TFT screen and an HD + resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels.

3. This cell phone service place is stealing attention, netizens: The customer is Aa Villa Puncak

Service place that stole the show. (Twitter / @ nocontextwarung)

Service places usually have their own characteristics to attract the attention of their customers. One of them is writing skills on the displayed banners or neon boxes.

Similar to the banner that the HP service is in, the banner that the service is in also mentions several HP brands that can be repaired.

But the writing on the neon box seems to tell if the service location can fix things other than cell phones.

