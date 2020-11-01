Powered by Kirin 990E, Huawei Mate 30E Pro officially launched

Huawei Mate 30E Pro. (Huawei China)

Hitekno.com – Huawei is quite aggressive in introducing new phones with 5G connectivity. The device bears the identity of the Huawei Mate 30E Pro and is powered by the company’s brand new premium chipset.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a different chipset than Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which was released last year. The “E” code on the back of the device identifies the built-in chipset.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is powered by the Kirin 990E, while its predecessor uses the Kirin 990.

The Kirin 990E chipset uses the 7nm + EUV process and integrates approximately 10.3 billion transistors. The Kirin 990E 5G is a mixture of the Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G.

This is a 7nm + EUV processor with the same CPU configuration and clock speed as the Kirin 990 5G. However, the GPU is less powerful than the Kirin 990 5G and Kirin 990. It has the same NPU as the Kirin 990 and has a 5G modem.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro. (Huawei China)

The chipset integrates 14 Core Mail G76 GPUs and supports NSA / SA dual mode 5G connectivity with 21 antennas (including 14 5G antennas).

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro quoted by Gizmochina has four camera sensors with a configuration of 40 MP (wide, OIS) + 40 MP ultrawide, PDAF) + 8 MP (telephoto, 3x optical zoom) + 3D TOF sensor.

For selfies, there is a 3D sensor camera with a 32 MP sensor and professional functions for portrait blur. The device runs the Android 10 operating system, which is adapted to EMUI 11.

This new mobile phone has a 6.53-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1176 x 2400 pixels, HDR10 functions and a density of 409 ppi.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro color variant. (Huawei China)

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro has 8 GB of RAM, paired with two internal storage variants, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The device with the lowest memory variant (8 GB / 128 GB) costs 5,299 yuan or 11.6 million rupees. The highest storage option (8 GB / 256 GB) can be purchased at a price of 5799 yuan or 12.7 million rupees.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro is limited to sales in China and is not yet known in terms of global availability, including in Indonesia.