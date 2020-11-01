Realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world

Real success. (Rich)

Hitekno.com – Realme, a pioneering youth technology company, was recently named Fastest Growing Brand by Counterpoint in its Q3-2020 smartphone shipping report, with sales of 50 million smartphone products. As Young’s favorite brand, realme has given most of its fans and customers youthful energy and managed to compete with other global smartphone brands in just nine quarters from Q4 2018 to Q1 2020.

That performance aside, Realme has listed itself as the fastest growing brand in the world for five consecutive quarters, with quarterly sales of 14.8 million units. The third quarter of 2020 even saw an increase of 132% compared to the previous quarter, which set new records and successfully exceeded expectations for the analysis.

According to Counterpoint, Realme is the fastest growing brand for OEM brands worldwide due to its sales growth. realme has managed to sell up to 50 million products thanks to its success in reaching young people around the world. realme has achieved a special standing among young people around the world, and this is an extraordinary achievement considering that young people are a group that lives in different countries and cultures. “Realm has risen to the top 5 and even the top 3 in several key markets including India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian countries,” said Abhilash Kumar, research analyst at Counterpoint.

“In the spirit of ‘Dare to Leap’, Realme is pursuing a sales strategy by presenting products with the leading technology, the best quality and trendy designs at affordable prices to attract young people. “Realme’s image as a pioneering technology brand has helped build Realme’s reputation and customer confidence in Realme being part of them. realme also emerged as the toughest brand during and after the pandemic crisis, ”added Abhilash Kumar.

“At Realme we live our philosophy of daring to move forward in terms of innovation, design and product value. This is synonymous with young people,” said Sky Li – CEO of realme. “Although it is still young, realme has won five international design awards and has worked with world-class designers through realme Design Studio. realme also brings the latest technological innovations by being the first to use a Snapdragon 865 / 765G processor and introducing the first 64 megapixel camera in a smartphone. Interestingly, this innovation has allowed Realme to introduce smartphones with 5G connectivity to our customers and young people, increasing our popularity and reputation in many international markets, “he added.

Realme’s international team and DNA have enabled the company to grow rapidly. As with young people, realme has taken all the risks in order to be able to expand rapidly to more than 61 markets worldwide in just two years and to stand side by side with the top 5 smartphone brands in more than 13 markets worldwide. Realme is the only major smartphone brand that managed to achieve double-digit growth in the second quarter of 2020.

For young people, realme continues to offer various AI of Things (AIoT) products such as audio, video and smart lifestyle products to complement the smart lifestyle and connect them more digitally. Interestingly, this product also quickly became popular. In India, realme sold more than 1 million smart audio devices and reached first place in the Indian market share in the second quarter of 2020.

So far, realme will bring 50 AIoT products onto the market in 2020 and plans to bring more products onto the market in 2021. Through realme, young people will be more adventurous as they step into the future with some of the best tech gadgets to live their lives to the full.