Samsung celebrates its 51th anniversary and releases the special edition Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live special edition. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Today is a special day for Samsung Electronics. Samsung has worked for 51 years to develop technology innovations in various segments, from electronic devices to smartphones to wearables, to improve the lives of its users.

One of the innovations Samsung brought out this year is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the first open-top wireless earbud in the Galaxy range. Samsung Electronics is celebrating its 51th anniversary and is presenting a limited number of Galaxy Buds Live in a special edition of the color Mystic Blue for Indonesian consumers.

“For 51 years, Samsung has always believed that technology was designed to make everyday life easier for users. Based on this philosophy, Samsung has consistently adhered to the needs and contributions of Samsung consumers around the world. Also this year Samsung presents with Galaxy Buds Live an innovative product from the Galaxy line, which offers the best sound and comfort with prolonged use. Wrapped in the latest Mystic Blue color that grabbed attention and made users look stylish while they tune in at any time of the day, ”said Leo Hendarto Marathon, Samsung Mobile Product Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

Various innovations from Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live special edition. (Samsung)

The presence of the Galaxy Buds Live brings a breath of fresh air to the true wireless stereo market. How not? Not only does Galaxy Buds Live have a unique shape that attracts attention, but it is also the first open TWS in the Galaxy line. However, this Galaxy Buds Live design innovation not only appeared, it started with users around the world who wanted a TWS that would be more convenient to use over a long period of time. Samsung provided answers to these customer requests via Galaxy Buds Live.

The shape of the Galaxy Buds Live not only looks unique, its nutty shape is also comfortable for the user to use. The open shape allows air to circulate in the ear canal and makes it comfortable to wear. However, it is not easy to find a size and shape that is universally suitable for all types of ears. That’s why the Galaxy Buds Live designer team created 320 models before they found a shape that was really universal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live special edition. (Samsung)

In general, the downside of the open TWS is that it filters out outside noise because the ears are not completely clogged when in use. With this in mind, the next innovation released by Samsung for the Galaxy Buds Live is the active noise cancellation feature, which uses sound waves to minimize outside ambient noise such as motorcycle noise or rain noise. So that users can keep enjoying music without missing important moments.

For consumers who do not want to miss the latest bright colors of the Galaxy Buds Live, the variant Mystic Blue is sold exclusively in limited quantities in the Samsung.com online shop for IDR 2,599,000. On the occasion of the anniversary of Samsung Electronics, purchases up to November 10, 2020 receive a cashback of Rp. 400,000 if they are accompanied by the purchase of a specific smartphone or tablet (PWP / purchase when purchasing).