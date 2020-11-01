Scientists find meteorites in the Sahara, so there is evidence of water on Mars

Planet mars. (Wikipedia / NASA)

Hitekno.com – The scientist found a meteorite in the Sahara desert that revealed that there was water on Mars 4.4 billion years ago.

The mineral composition of the Martian meteorite NWA 7533, discovered in 2012, shows signs of chemical oxidation that would have occurred if water had been formed.

The 84-gram meteorite, which is partly named after its landing site in northwestern Africa, is part of the space rock that broke apart when it entered the earth’s atmosphere.

Scientists already know that water has been on the red planet for at least 3.7 billion years. Taking into account the given age of NWA 7533 and its newly discovered mineral composition, the researchers have now come to the conclusion that water will be present for another 700,000 years before this estimate.

NWA 7034 meteorite. [NASA]

If there was water on Mars earlier than thought, it suggests that water may have been a natural by-product of some of the processes that started planet formation. This could help answer the question of where water comes from, which in turn could influence theories about the origins of extraterrestrial life.

In 2013, scientists discovered that NWA 7533 is 4.4 million years old, making it the oldest known Martian meteorite.

“Our NWA 7533 sample underwent four types of spectroscopic analysis to detect chemical fingerprints. We found strong evidence of magma oxidation. Igneous class or fragmented rocks in meteorites formed from magma and usually caused by impact and oxidation,” said the study author Professor Takashi Mikouchi at the University of Tokyo, reported from the Dailymail page, Sunday (01/11/2020).

According to him, this oxidation could have occurred if there was water in or in the Martian crust 4.4 billion years ago during the collision that partially melted the crust. The analysis also showed that such an effect would release a lot of hydrogen.

“”[Ini] will help warm the planet at a time when Mars already has a thick insulating atmosphere of carbon dioxide, “Mikouchi said.

Almost a decade ago, two meteorites were found in the African Sahara – NWA 7034 (discovered in 2011) and NWA 7533 (discovered in 2012), samples from which Mikouchi and colleagues received samples for analysis.

NWA stands for North West Africa and the number is a meteorite sequence that has been officially approved by the Meteoritical Society, an international planetary science organization.

The two meteorites are known to have come from Mars, thanks to a comparison of the evidence gathered by the Mars lander.

To confirm the origin of Mars NWA 7533, comparisons were made to NASA’s Viking mission in the 1970s, which saw some of the earliest man-made instruments land on the surface of the Red Planet.

Planet mars. [Shutterstock]

Some of these meteorites contain trapped gas that corresponds to the Martian atmosphere analyzed by the NASA Viking exploration mission.

According to Mikouchi, the NWA 7533 and the better known NWA 7034, better known as “Black Beauty”, all belong to the same group of at least 10 fragments, all with different numbers.

“These Martian meteorites have different oxygen isotope ratios, but are identical to those of other extraterrestrial materials. So we know that they come from the same parent body,” he said.

All of them fell to Earth by the same event, but were likely fragmented and scattered across the Sahara as they entered the atmosphere.

“Then people took them separately and the fragments were given different names,” he said.

In 2013, NWA 7034 was dated 2.1 billion years ago, the second oldest Martian meteorite after NWA 7533. Scientists at the time said that a cricket ball-sized meteorite contained more evidence of water than any other Martian meteorite found on Earth.

A portion of NWA 7034 was donated to the University of New Mexico by an American who bought it from a Moroccan meteorite dealer. Many Martian meteorites that exist today have been found in the Sahara. (Suara.com/Dyhtia Novianty)