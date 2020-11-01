Super Goni Cyclone is the strongest in 2020 and hits the Philippines

Typhoon illustration. (pixabay / WikImages)

Hitekno.com – On Sunday (1/11) morning local time, Super Goni Cyclone hit the Philippines. Super Goni is named the strongest typhoon in 2020.

The Super Gunny Cyclone hit Bicol, the southernmost region on the main island of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Authority (PAGASA) said that Goni, who rose to super typhoon status at 2:00 a.m., was blowing winds at a top speed of 225 kilometers per hour and steadily rising to 280. Kilometers per hour when it hit the city of Bato in Catunjukes, an island province in southeast Luzon, around 4:50 a.m.

In addition, the bureau said Goni was blowing southwest at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon illustration. (pixabay / Skeeze)

As reported by the Xinhua site on Sunday (01/11/2020), there were no direct reports of damage or loss due to the typhoon. However, thousands of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas in the Bicol region fearing widespread flooding, possible landslides and an increase in storm surges of up to three meters.

The Philippine Coast Guard ordered dozen ports to be closed and travelers to be stranded. The airport authorities announced on Saturday evening (October 31st) that Manila’s international airport will be closed for 24 hours from Sunday at 10 a.m.

Typhoon Super Goni, the 18th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, will traverse Quezon Province and a number of other areas south of Manila. Typhoon strength likely weakened as it approached the Philippine capital before blowing into the South China Sea on Monday morning (2/11).

In Manila, officials ordered large roadside billboards to be removed, fearing high winds would knock them down and injure residents.

Earlier this week, Typhoon Molave ​​hit the Philippines, killing 22 people and destroying infrastructure and crops. From June to December, typhoons and tropical cyclones frequently hit the Philippines, claiming hundreds of lives and causing losses in the billions.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is one of the most disaster-hit countries in the world. These include active volcanoes, frequent earthquakes, and an average of 20 typhoons a year that cause floods and landslides (Suara.com / Dyhtia Novianthy)