The idea of ​​putting cheese in a fountain tool, this mukbang video ends Ngenes

Mukbang ends ngenes. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – Mukbang content is among the most popular types of content. YouTubers often present interesting and challenging mukbangs.

Some YouTubers also made some mukbang ideas in unique ways. One of them was to put melted cheese in a chocolate fountain that was shaped like a fountain.

Specially designed for anything in the form of liquid, generally melted chocolate that is put into the tool, it falls like a real fountain.

However, it is believed that the texture of the melted cheese is still too dense, which caused the mukbang experiment to fail.

Put cheese in the chocolate fountain tool. That mukbang moment ends with crying. (Twitter / @ FFOODFESS)

“Plot Twist Fess,” wrote the Twitter account @FFOODFESS, who uploaded a video by the South Korean influencer Mukbang.

The cheese, which used to be too dense, suddenly burst the chocolate fountain. All the components of the machine suddenly opened and the cheese inside was suddenly scattered.

It was so horrible that the influencer closed his eyes and cried.

Who would have thought that the failed mukbang video suddenly went viral and was enough to steal internet users’ attention.

Quite a few internet users have given different answers in the comment column.

“Why don’t you turn it off right away, you don’t eat it,” said one of the netizens.

“I’m sorry, but why don’t we just turn the tool off,” added another Internet user.

“Wkwkwk a cheese fountain with a mixture that can really be runny, should it not be stretchable mozzarella. It’s different, yes, the tool is a rocking young mother,” said another internet user.

At the time of this writing, the video of mukbang men not adding cheese to the chocolate fountain has gone viral and received 2,000 likes. (Suara.com/Arendya Nariswari)