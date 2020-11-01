This cell phone service place is stealing attention, netizens: The customer is Aa Villa Puncak

Service place that stole the show. (Twitter / @ nocontextwarung)

Hitekno.com – Service Places usually have their own features to attract the attention of their customers. One of them is writing skills on the displayed banners or neon boxes.

Similar to the banner that the HP service is in, the banner that the service is in also mentions several HP brands that can be repaired.

But the writing on the neon box seems to tell if the service location can fix things other than cell phones.

The shop says “Service Flashlight” but there are Android and iPhone logos on the banner.

Service place that stole the show. (Twitter / @ nocontextwarung)

The typo in the neon box confuses customers who come to service. Maybe the owner meant the service center.

Service Center, ie a service center that can repair the HP brand share.

The Neonbox banner this service went viral on was uploaded after the @nocontextwarung account was uploaded to Twitter and received various comments.

“The customers are Aa Villa,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“So this is a flashlight service, what is the cell phone service?” Wrote an Internet user comment on Twitter.

“No wonder it is clear, it turns out that the torch service” comets other Internet users on Twitter.

“Whoever’s broken flashlight already knows where to take it, right?” Another comment from internet users on Twitter.

“To be honest, to be straightforward,” commented another Internet user.

The neon box banner in this service shop went viral and received more than 275 likes on Twitter.