This mini market keeper has a beautiful face and makes internet users a kesemsem

The cute girl who runs the supermarket. (Instagram / katanyahallu.sih)

Hitekno.com – A girl who runs a convenience store recently became an interesting topic on social media after her fun TikTok dance video went viral on Instagram. Having a beautiful face, the identity of this girl was immediately hounded by internet users.

The video of rocking beautiful girl TikTok holding the mini market caught the eye and went viral on Instagram after uploading @ katanyahalu.sih on Friday (10/30/2020).

“Do you agree, miss, Indomaret is beautiful?” Wrote the caption in the upload from Instagram @ katanyahalu.sih.

In the video uploaded to this Instagram account, you can see a beautiful short-haired girl swaying to the rhythm of TikTok’s viral music.

With a beautiful face, the action of this girl immediately stole the attention and piqued the curiosity of internet users. Various comments were then left to find this girl’s Instagram account name.

“The girl’s Instagram tag, admin,” replied one internet user with the @ samsudinindrajaya01 account.

After this beautiful girl was tracked down, she apparently owns the Instagram @ novita.01 account. So far he has worked in a café in the same neighborhood as a well-known mini market.

“This is Point Coffee Wee,” commented Internet users with the @ steph_currywarriors account.

“There is no screwdriver damage,” said the Internet user who owns the Instagram account @ dimas_ne76.

“ Why are Point Coffee employees always so cute? Are you looking for a handsome and handsome one? «» Wrote an Internet user with the account @ditaviga_.

Viral uploads about this beautiful girl who runs a mini market have been viewed more than 86,000 times and have garnered dozens of comments from internet users.