This way of paying tuition online shakes your head, netizens: extraordinary mindset

Hitekno.com – During this pandemic, many teaching and learning activities were conducted remotely or online. Tuition fees are also not paid directly to the school.

However, there is a unique story of how parents of high school students pay their children’s tuition fees when they are billed. You don’t want to be outdone by online learning, payment is online too.

The @ awreceh.id account was uploaded on Thursday (July 23rd, 2020). Unlike usual, inspired by an online school, the parents of these students apparently wanted to pay the online version of the tuition fees.

This incident started when the class teacher reminded the student’s parents to pay the child’s tuition fees. The WhatsApp message will then be sent to the parent’s WhatsApp account.

“Hello, sir, sorry that your son’s tuition was not paid for this month,” the class teacher wrote in a viral screenshot on social media.

To a warning from his child’s class teacher, the student’s parents responded by sending a photo of several banknotes that he placed on the table. He also wrote that school fees had been paid.

Then, to the class teacher’s surprise, the student’s parents explained that they had paid for the online version of the tuition fees. This is because the learning in school is entirely online.

Parents of students pay the online version of the tuition fees. (instagram / awreceh.id)

He also stated that his goal was to send his children to school so that they could learn from the teachers in school, not the other way around.

“ As a parent, I entrust my children to study there because of my busy life. If parents teach themselves, why should they leave their children there? “” That’s what the student’s parents said.

The answer from this student’s parents made the teacher not only shake his head in amazement while reading. For this reason, Internet users were also surprised by the opinions and thoughts of the students’ parents.

“Yes, sir, ready, the diploma will also be sent via WhatsApp,” replied the internet user with the @totosuhari account.

“Fix, the child is looked after in the staff room,” commented the Instagram account @ awreceh.id.

“ What an extraordinary attitude. Schools are considered “child care,” waw, “said the Instagram account owner @ triismi20.

By the time this article was written, the online version of tuition fee payment uploaded in the style of this student’s parents had received over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments from internet users.

This allows you to pay for tuition online, which makes internet users shake their heads until they go viral on social media.