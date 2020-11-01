This woman is on a par, this viral video is hurting internet users

Ride at high altitude. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – Quite a few people are afraid of heights, so they don’t dare to be in high and steep places. Likewise with this one vehicle that gives you goose bumps.

Similar to this short viral video on Twitter, two women can be seen sleeping on a board.

This bed is not an ordinary board, but is hung above the height with a rope. The two women seemed to be lying relaxed on the board and yawning.

For people who are afraid of heights, it hurts to watch this video on their own.

This woman’s action makes it limp by relaxing with boards above the height. (Twitter / @ RakyatjelataTV

“I can die without falling,” wrote the Twitter account @rakyatjelataTV, who uploaded the video from the TikTok account @repvblikvideo again.

At first glance, the view looks beautiful at high altitude, but the plank mattress continues to sway when the wind blows.

Many internet users suspect that this object is not a real mattress, but an Instagram-enabled vehicle in a country.

Then quite a few internet users were busy giving different answers via the video comment column.

“Is anyone feeling the same or not? Watch this video, your leg automatically hurts. My left leg suddenly hurts,” said one citizen.

“Wake-up lives are at stake,” added another Internet user.

“It is not recommended for people who like to fall out of bed,” said another internet user.

At first glance, this vehicle looks Instagram ready, doesn’t it? Are you challenged to be at the same height as the two women in this video? (Suara.com/Arendya Nariswari)