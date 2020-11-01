Viral portrait of pink graves, internet users: minimalist house with a futuristic concept

The cemetery with pink color looks like a house. (twitter / _mardial_)

Hitekno.com – A building in the middle of a cemetery attracts the attention of internet users, the article is painted all in pink. Even this cheerful colored Kurbuan went viral after a scene on social media.

Even internet users have described the building in the middle of the cemetery as a minimalist house with a futuristic concept.

This portrait of a tomb with a futuristic design resembling a house went viral on social media after being uploaded @_mardial_ on Monday (6/15/2020).

“The design is minimalist with a futuristic concept,” tweeted @_mardial_.

This pink color cemetery looks so eye-catching because it is in the middle of the cemetery complex.

This final resting place is shaped like a minimalist house in a joglo design with doors and windows.

At first glance, you won’t believe that the building in the center of the cemetery is the home of the grave.

Of course, this pink grave was immediately noticeable. The reason is that this one design is completely different from other grave designs in this location.

After this tomb went viral on social media, it received various comments from internet users who were amazed to see it.

“Futuristic for the afterlife” replied the Internet user with the Twitter account @SHMR_RAMADHAN.

“The color is like Barbie houses,” commented the account owner @renatiyaseu.

The cemetery with pink color looks like a house. (twitter / _mardial_)

“I don’t understand why I have to build like this in a cemetery,” said the Twitter account @maxpattadon.

“The color is pink, very aesthetic,” wrote Internet users with the Twitter account @magistraa_.

It is not sure why this cemetery is designed to look like a house with pink paint. This tweet, viral on social media, received 782 retweets and dozens of responses from internet users.

This is the portrait of the building in the middle of the grave that internet users refer to as a minimalist house with a futuristic concept.