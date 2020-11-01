Virtual League, League of Legends World Championship is like a technology exhibition

League of Legends World Championship. (YouTube / League of Legends)

Hitekno.com – Riot turned the final League of Legends World Cup opening ceremony into a technology exhibit. The event, which was held at the Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai, took place virtually.

It starts with a virtual K-pop group K / DA performed through augmented reality, followed by the tune of the national anthem from the previous Worlds show.

In addition, the players will be brought onto the stage together with the virtual league character Gallio.

While the event isn’t as impressive as last year’s holographic exhibit, it is an impressive feat considering that this event was held in the middle of a pandemic.

Reporting from The Verge site, the players’ main characters are virtual but they are accompanied by several real world dancers and musicians, including Chinese pop star Lexie Liu.

The most striking feature of this event compared to other esports events in 2020 is the presence of fans.

Around 6,000 people watched as Dawon Gaming of Korea beat China’s Suning Gaming in a championship game.

In addition, Riot announced the release window for the league’s first spin-off, which will be released next year.

In the finals, this year’s edition of the early edition of Worlds looked a little different due to the pademi before the final of this month-long tournament was played in a high-tech Shanghai studio.

The League of Legends event also uses a background with Unreal Engine to create some mixed reality effects that Disney almost used to create The Mandalorian.