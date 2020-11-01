Yahoo releases Android phones at a price of only 700 thousand rupees

HP ZTE Blade A3Y. (Yahoo Mobile)

Hitekno.com – Verizon Media’s American web service provider Yahoo is also currently researching gadgets and releasing an Android phone.

This mobile phone recently manufactured by Yahoo is called the ZTE Blade A3Y and is being sold specifically by the Verizon operator that hosts Yahoo in the US.

According to the XDA developer site, this Yahoo Android phone is equipped with a 5.45-inch TFT screen and an HD + resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels.

The HP Android ZTE Blade A3Y is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be added with external storage.

Verizon has also added an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera to the ZTE Blade A3Y.

For its own endurance, this ZTE Blade A3Y mobile phone is equipped with a 2,660 mAh battery and is also not accompanied by the fast charging technology.

Even so, this mobile phone made by Yahoo is accompanied by security technology in the form of a fingerprint scanner on the back.

This ZTE Blade A3Y Android phone uses the Android 10 operating system. Several applications are included on this Android phone, namely Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Together.

Due to the technical specifications of the HP Android ZTE Blade A3Y, Yahoo sells it at a very affordable price. In America alone, this Android phone costs 49 US dollars or around 700,000 rupees.