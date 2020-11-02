Anies Rajai Denny Siregars 3-day trending satire is upset

Anies Baswedan. (Suara.com)

Hitekno.com – As of last Saturday (October 31, 2020), Anies Baswedan received praise after Jakarta received an award from the Sustainable Transport Award 2021. Various hymns of praise for the Governor of DKI Jakarta have led him to dominate the Twitter Trending column for three consecutive days.

Among various praises for Anies Baswedan came sharp criticism and satire from Denny Siregar via his Twitter account @ Dennysiregar7.

The name Anies Baswedan, which will be monitored by the HiTekno team until Monday (11/02/2020), is still at the top of the Indonesian Twitter trend, beating various other football-related topics for Kpop.

Anies Baswedan launched Suara.com in its official statement, revealing the new achievement that Jakarta was voted the world’s best city in the Sustainable Transport Award 2021.

“Alhamdulillah, Jakarta was selected as the best city in the world in the Sustainable Transport Award 2021,” said Anies Baswedan.

Anies Baswedan dominates Indonesia’s Twitter trend. (twitter.com)

Internet users left various comments in response to the Jakarta government’s great achievement. While Anies Baswedan usually gets criticism for his performance, this time around he has praised this former minister several times.

“Congratulations to Governor Anies Baswedan, the progress of the city, the prosperity of the people, always under the protection of Allah SWT,” tweeted @ HartatiAbdulla6.

Anies Baswedan not only received praise from internet users for his performance, but also a hint from Denny Siregar in a tweet he made last Sunday (January 11th, 2020).

In his tweets, Denny Siregar admitted having received various tweets from Anies Baswedan’s supporters about the achievements of the Jakarta governor. In response, Denny Siregar uploaded a portrait of Semanggi Simpang Susun, which he called Ahok’s work.

Denny Siregar’s joke for Anies Baswedan. (twitter / Dennysiregar7)

” I was always tagged with supporters @aniesbaswedan. They are very proud that Anies Baswedan received the trophy. Here I give you the trophy @basuki_btp. Don’t you wear it I’m working for the Jakarta people again and I’m not just showing, ”he tweeted.

As governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahok or Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok were known to be the people who contributed to the establishment of the Semanggi Interchange.

Until this article was written, the name Anies Baswedan still dominated the Indonesian Twitter Trending column after Jakarta was officially named World’s Best City in the Sustainable Transport Award 2021.