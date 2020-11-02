Beating Snapdragon 865 Plus, Exynos 1080 chipset released on this date

Illustration of the Samsung Exynos chipset. (GSMArena)

Hitekno.com – Samsung has confirmed that the latest flagship chipset will be released soon. This chipset bears the identity of the Samsung Exynos 1080 and is expected to be included in the list of the fastest chipsets.

The Exynos 1080 is believed to be the engine of several flagship phones released in 2021. The chipset has the latest ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and the Mali-G78 GPU.

According to ARM, the Cortex-A78 offers a 20 percent increase in performance compared to the Cortex-A55.

This 5nm processor system will also have a built-in 5G modem. Some time ago there were leaks related to the Exynos 1080’s AnTuTu score.

The new chipset achieved an AnTuTu value of 693,600 points, surpassing the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Invitation to Release Exynos 1080 Chipset (Weibo via Sam Mobile)

With a CPU rating of more than 181,000, this new HP outperforms the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G which uses the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The eight CPU cores consist of 4x Cortex A-78 and 4x Cortex A-55. The large core Exynos 1080 chipset has a clock speed of up to 3.0 GHz.

Exynos 1080, quoted by Sam Mobile, is said to be the successor to the Exynos 980.

Samsung launched the Exynos 980 last year as a 5G-enabled chipset for mid-range phones. This is used in the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G

AnTuTu Exynos Score 1080. (Weibo)

However, there are also leaks related to the Exynos 981 chipset, so the Exynos 1080 is expected to be a challenger to high-end chipsets.

Samsung has confirmed through its official Weibo account that the Exynos 1080 will be launched on November 12, 2020.

A press conference on the debut of the Exynos 1080 will be held in Shanghai, China. The event can reveal the details of the chipset as well as the possible flagship that will be released with the Exynos 1080.