Compete with WhatsApp and Telegram, India. Build this news application

Chat illustration. (pixabay / rawpixel)

Hitekno.com – A recent report aims to prepare India for a messaging application that can match the popularity of WhatsApp and Telegram. The messaging application is the secure application for the internet (SAI).

This messaging application made in India appears to be the brainchild of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hopes India will be able to build world class applications that can compete with others.

Starting from India today, Narendra Modi challenged engineers and the startup community in India to create a messaging application with a secure system, naturally native to India.

In response to Narendra Modi’s challenge, the Indian Army launched a secure messaging application called Secure Application for the Internet, or SAI. This application can compete with WhatsApp and Telegram and can be used on Android.

In its official confirmation, the Indian Ministry of Defense said the secure application for the Internet can support voice and video call services and send messages.

Chat illustration. (pixabay / brunamereu)

The secure application for the Internet is already very sophisticated and even equipped with an end-to-end security system that makes WhatsApp and Telegram even more similar.

With official support from the Indian Army, Secure Application for the Internet is equipped with server-based security functions and a local internal code that can be changed if necessary.

Even before it was finally rolled out, the secure application for the Internet was scrutinized by local auditors and passed through a processed intellectual property application.

Currently, the secure application for the Internet is only available to the Indian military and not yet to the public. It is not certain when this application can be freely used.