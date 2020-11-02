Customers are looking for Rp. 2 million gaming laptops, this seller’s remarks amuse me

Illustration of an RGB keyboard on a gaming laptop. (Pixabay / Mario Cvitkovic)

Hitekno.com – Heavyweight players find it a pleasure to have a gaming laptop. The laptop salesman who dared to take his client’s unique request was successful at amusing internet users.

They admit that there are potential customers asking for highly spec laptops but with unreasonable pricing.

“Like it or not, those who bid for a gaming laptop at 2 million rupees,” wrote the TikTok account @ importer.laptop.

The posts that were shared managed to grab attention and enter FYP after receiving more than 167,000 views and 8,300 likes.

Apparently, after giving a description of someone bidding on a high-specification gaming laptop, this seller had a fun dance that amused internet users.

The funny jogging of this laptop seller leaves internet users amused. (TikTok / @ importer.laptop)

Internet users were not only amused, they also joked about responding to potential customer inquiries.

“If a customer is looking for something: a gaming laptop that already uses SSD, 8GB of RAM and the latest generation Core i7. The budget is IDR 2 million (crying emoticon). Be patient, bun,” wrote the description in the video in which three men danced. funny.

For information: entry-level gaming laptops with 10th generation Core i7 processors normally cost tens of millions of rupiah.

In the comments column, the video uploader admits they need to understand and be extra patient when they meet regular customers.

“We may still be laypeople. We have to be extra patient,” wrote @ importer.laptop. This funny video post receives various comments from internet users.

“Haha not, for you, if you want to buy a laptop, if you want to find a gaming laptop try to find references first, then according to budget,” said @handika_bpin.

“Seriously, there are those who ask? Those who want to explain also regret it (laughs emoticon),” @gituann replied.

“Just say it’s sold separately, Rp. 2 million for the charger, Rp. 13 million for the laptop … wkwkwk,” joked @maujadibunglon.

“Wadow, I haven’t got the game yet,” confided @RiskiDias.

“Just buying a gaming phone is not enough … haha,” commented @ velvet.cave.

