Deactivated by Google Maps, these internet users get lost on extreme roads

Google Maps victim. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – Google Maps is one of the directional apps that many people rely on to get their destination.

But not infrequently, Google Maps even lets people go the wrong way and get lost.

The same goes for that one internet user who deviates in extreme places. These two internet users admit that they are being bullied by Google Maps.

How not, these Google Maps instead lead these internet users across a bridge that contains a giant pipe over a fast river.

In fact, he had to be careful when crossing the bridge on a motorcycle, as the narrow road could only be passed by a motorcycle.

Not only that, because the bridge was so narrow, piggybacking internet users had to walk down the bridge.

One internet user said the bridge is in Puraseda Village, Leuwiliang Subdistrict, Bogor District.

The TikTok account video upload uploaded to Twitter @rakyatjelataTV is going viral and receiving various comments.

“I wanted to try the rainbow with the Google Map once, I was almost taken to Bromo,” wrote one Internet user.

“Once when I was in Cilegon, I wanted to buy a cell phone in the mall. Google told us to go through the railroad tracks that lead to the mall,” commented another Internet user on Twitter.

“Google Maps tells you to die,” commented Internet users on Twitter.

The upload of internet users lost due to Google Maps went viral on Twitter and received more than 2.6 thousand likes.