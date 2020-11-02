Equipped with 65W SuperDart Charge, we take a look at the unboxing of Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing. (Rich)

Hitekno.com – Not so long ago, Realme will be releasing its newest line of the Narzo 20 Pro. Prior to Realme’s release, unboxing photos of its newest devices are common, including the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

In the retail box, users receive the Realme Narzo 20 Pro itself, a 65 W SuperDart charge, a USB Type-C cable, a manual, a warranty card, an ejector simulation and a silicone case to protect the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro “Boost the Power” offers a powerful combination of 65 W SuperDart Charge, 90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display, MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor that can achieve AnTuTu benchmark results of up to 300,000, and a large one Battery pack.

With a lot of commitment, this smartphone offers the best price-performance ratio for a gaming smartphone with 65 W SuperDart Charge and a Helio G95 gaming processor in the price segment of 3 million rupees for every young generation.

The “Leap to Next Gen” event to mark the start of the Realm Narzo 20 series and a number of AIoT devices will take place on Thursday, November 5th at 1:00 pm WIB via live broadcasts from YouTube channels, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Realme Indonesia and realme.com.

Here are the photos of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing, let’s see.

1. One of the portraits of Realme Narzo 20 Pro that will be released on November 5, 2020.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing. (Rich)

2. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a powerful 65W SuperDart charge.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing. (Rich)

3. Appearance and kit of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro Box.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing. (Rich)

Who can’t wait for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro? Dont miss it.