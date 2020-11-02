Former Microsoft and Dropbox employees launch new VPN alternative

VPN illustration. (Pixabay / Stefan Coders)

Hitekno.com – Many employees who work from home believe that they need a secure VPN service to support a large remote workforce.

Because of this, a number of companies are offering new remote access tools that are said to be more secure and faster than existing corporate VPNs.

Twingate is one of the companies that recently rolled out its new VPN alternative. For information, Twingate was founded by Tony Huie, Alex Marshall and Lior Rozner.

They developed a new VPN alternative that focused on security and ease of administration, just as they did products at Microsoft and Dropbox.

Cited by Tech Radar in 2018, Twingate focuses on securing remote access.

Twingate official website. (Twingate.com)

“We started building Twingate in 2018 to address the challenges every business faces in securing remote access. While almost every technology has evolved and moved to the cloud over the past 15 years, we were amazed to know that remote access is still largely provided through VPNs, a technology that has been widely used – largely unchanged since the 1990s, “the Twingate founder wrote on his official website.

Twingate is said to be deployed in less than 15 minutes. The company offers end users a number of benefits, including a network overlay that gives them direct access to the information and applications they need.

They claim to offer a “Dropbox-style” experience that runs in the background where minimal user interaction is required.

Price tag of a VPN from Twingate. (Twingate.com)

Twingate can also be integrated with major identity providers such as Okta, Google and Microsoft for secure access.

In terms of price, Twingate offers Starter, Team, Business and Enterprise packages.

The Starter Package is free (up to 2 users and 1 remote network), while the Team Package is $ 5 or IDR 73,000 per user per month (up to 50 users, 5 remote networks). Details on Twingate’s VPN price can be found on the official website here.