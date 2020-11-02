Google search shows Xbox Series X less popular than PlayStation5?

PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X are sure to be the world’s leading game console. According to a Google search, the Xbox Series X is less popular than the PlayStation5.

Thinking about it in Google searches, we can be sure that the PlayStation5 is actually more popular compared to the Xbox Series X.

According to reports from CNET, many users of Rise at Seven’s searches for Google searches compared to the Xbox Series X are often looking for information about the PlayStation5.

Based on data in 161 countries, search for PlayStation5 is superior in 148 countries while the rest is carried over by Xbox Series X.

US data, searches for the Xbox Series X hit 43.02 percent. For PlayStation5 the search queries reached 56.89 percent. Unlike in the UK, the PlayStation5 searches achieved 57.28 percent and the Xbox Series X 42.72 percent.

PlayStation 5 or PS5. (Playstation)

The only popularity of the Xbox Series X came from Afghanistan, where it reached 90.72 percent of searches. The biggest fans of PlayStation5 are in the Maldives with 99.74 percent, followed by Dominica with 99.12 percent and Japan with 98.94 percent.

With this data, many predict that the PlayStation5 will dominate the game console market in the future. This matches the popularity of the PlayStation4, which is much higher than that of the Xbox One.

While Microsoft is struggling to come up with various innovations with the Xbox Series X, the company still doesn’t seem to be beating Sony’s PlayStation5.

If it’s true that the PlayStation5 will be much more popular than the Xbox Series X, analysts’ predictions are correct.