Impressive! Activision Blizzard generates IDR 17.6 trillion from microtransactions

Call of Duty as one of the Activision Blizzard franchises. (Activision)

Hitekno.com – Activision Blizzard, the leading US video game parent company, has just released its latest financial report for the third quarter of 2020. Very positive, they claim to have generated $ 1.2 billion, or rupees 17.6 trillion.

In the period from July to September 2020, microtransactions made a very large contribution to the company’s earnings.

Activision Blizzard earned US $ 1.2 billion with microtransactions from so-called “in-game net bookings”.

This is a dramatic 69 percent increase over the same period last year. At the time, Activision Blizzard was generating “only” $ 709 million, or rupees 10.4 trillion.

The company owns and operates additional studios in independent studios under Activision Publishing, including Treyarch, Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios and Toys for Bob.

Activision Blizzard game franchise. (Activision Blizzard)

Some of their major games or intellectual property rights are Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, and Candy Crush Saga.

In the company’s most recent financial reporting period, Activision Blizzard had sales of $ 1.95 billion, or Rs.28.6 trillion when all businesses were combined.

Microtransactions’ IDR 17.6 trillion certainly accounts for more than 50 percent of the company’s total revenue. The Call of Duty franchise is considered to be the most promising contributor to microtransactions.

Call of Duty Warzone. (Activision)

According to Gamespot, sales of microtransactions from Call of Duty Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone were four times higher than the same period last year.

The growth in Call of Duty players in 2020 is said to be very impressive compared to the previous period.

In addition, Activision reports that Modern Warfare’s first year sales were the highest in Call of Duty history, with two-thirds of sales coming from digital.

Activision Blizzard also owns King, the maker of Candy Crush. Microtransaction revenues with King’s Games are increasing year on year, but the exact number has not been disclosed.