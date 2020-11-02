Internet users are touched by the story of a man who accompanies a friend with cancer

Man accompanies a friend who has cancer. (instagram / makassar_iinfo)

Hitekno.com – The story of a viral couple on Instagram recently successfully touched internet users. True to his girlfriend, who is suffering from cancer, this man’s action was praised by Internet users.

Before long, the story of the man who was with his girlfriend when he was diagnosed with cancer went viral on Instagram immediately after being uploaded @makassar_iinfo last Sunday (11/1/2020).

“A person’s loyalty to their lover can be measured when they are in troubled times,” the caption wrote in the upload.

From time to time there are several photos of the couple uploaded until the girl was diagnosed with cancer.

The man who has been in a relationship at a young age doesn’t seem to give up the relationship the two are in easily. When her lover has to be hospitalized for cancer treatment, this man continues to accompany her.

Man accompanies a friend who has cancer. (instagram / makassar_iinfo)

Unfortunately there is no information available about this couple. After going viral on Instagram, various comments were left in response to the story of the man who was loyal to his girlfriend, who was suffering from cancer.

“Save a god,” replied the internet user with the @ rabiiatuladawiyahh account.

“Masya Allah, long live the faithful people,” commented the internet user who owns the Instagram account @ febystevani14.

Man accompanies a friend who has cancer. (instagram / makassar_iinfo)

“This post contains tons of onions,” said the account holder @gusngrho.

“Oh Allah, limited,” wrote an Internet user with the Instagram account @ d4iryymilk.

The upload of the man accompanying his girlfriend with cancer went viral on Instagram and has garnered more than 70,000 likes and more than 700 comments from internet users.