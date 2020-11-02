It’s really fun, this guest action on the aisle makes the bridal couple fight

Guest action in the corridor. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – The video of the bride and groom in the aisle recently caught internet users’ attention after being uploaded to Instagram. In the video, the action of a guest in the aisle almost makes the couple fight.

Uploads about guest actions in progress, which almost triggered the fight between bride and groom, were uploaded to the @ awreceh.id account and viralized on Instagram after the upload on Saturday (October 31, 2020).

“There are importers” wrote the heading in uploads @ awreceh.id.

In the uploaded video, several women can be seen in line to take photos with the bride and groom in the corridor.

Then a girl on the left leads her friend’s other hand to the groom’s hand. I don’t know what caused it, but this girl’s action apparently immediately sparked laughter from her other friends.

Guest action in the corridor. (instagram / awreceh.id)

The bride then slaps her friend’s hand so it doesn’t touch her husband. This newly married couple almost fought, uploads about the actions of the guests in this corridor and then receives various comments from Internet users.

“I think the former left while eating the stove at SMK,” replied the internet user with the @debbyydomasss account.

“His hands are long, yes bundles,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @muhammadirwaannn.

“Please don’t be rich, I’ll marry you later,” said the Instagram account @velihaloho, warning his friends.

“It is still active, Bundle,” wrote the internet user who owns the Instagram account @ anismutia216.

Stolen attention after uploading @ awreceh.id, uploads about guest actions in the aisle that almost sparked the fight between bride and groom, were observed 989,000 times and received thousands of comments from Internet users.