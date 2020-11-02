Most Popular: PlayStation 5 Enter Indonesia and Anies Rajai Trending

PlayStation 5 or PS5. (Playstation)

Anies Baswedan has been praised by the Sustainable Transport Award 2021 since last Saturday (October 31, 2020). Various hymns of praise for the Governor of DKI Jakarta have led him to dominate the Twitter Trending column for three consecutive days.

Among various praises for Anies Baswedan came sharp criticism and satire from Denny Siregar via his Twitter account @ Dennysiregar7.

The name Anies Baswedan, which will be monitored by the HiTekno team until Monday (11/02/2020), is still at the top of the Indonesian Twitter trend, beating various other football-related topics for Kpop.

1. Stupid Meatball Seller Like Raffi Ahmad, Netizen: Again prank content

The meatball seller looks like Raffi Ahmad. (tiktok.com/@daniaawly_)

Not yet on this page, the meatball seller made a scene for internet users after it was discovered to have a face similar to artist Raffi Ahmad and went viral on TikTok.

Many say his face is that handsome meatball seller that makes buyers uncomfortable.

This viral video of a meatball seller similar to Raffi Ahmad was shared by TikTok users with the @daniaawly_ account.

2. Registered on Kominfo certification site, PlayStation 5 published in Indonesia

PlayStation 5. (PlayStation) accessories

For those of you who can’t wait for the PlayStation 5, take a deep breath now as Sony’s latest console is released in Indonesia.

This message is known on the website of the Directorate-General for Resources and Equipment of Postal and Information Technology (SDPPI) of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Kominfo). A number of PlayStation 5 certifications have passed the test list.

PT Sony Indonesia itself has registered the five newest devices and will soon be released in Indonesia.

3. Anies Rajai Denny Siregars sarcasm, trending for 3 days, made a trance

Anies Baswedan. (Suara.com)

Anies Baswedan has been praised by the Sustainable Transport Award 2021 since last Saturday (October 31, 2020). Various hymns of praise for the Governor of DKI Jakarta have led him to dominate the Twitter Trending column for three consecutive days.

Among various praises for Anies Baswedan came sharp criticism and satire from Denny Siregar via his Twitter account @ Dennysiregar7.

The name Anies Baswedan, which will be monitored by the HiTekno team until Monday (11/02/2020), is still at the top of the Indonesian Twitter trend, beating various other football-related topics for Kpop.

