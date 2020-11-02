No longer curious, this unique way of making crackers makes Salfok internet users

Was cracker stalls. (twitter / dnlwkrt)

Hitekno.com – As one of the complementary snacks to eat with a meal, crackers are an important side dish for some people.

Commonly found in Indonesia, tin crackers are round with a hollow circular motif. The colors are very different, red, yellow to white.

The texture is soft and crispy, which often makes these crackers the prima donna of foodies. No need to ask for price, canned crackers are guaranteed to be cheap and not too good. A cracker is usually sold for Rp. 500.

But who would have thought there are still a lot of people out there who don’t know how to canned or make crackers.

Not that long ago, the public finally got a good night’s sleep after seeing how unique the method of making tin crackers was.

You can finally sleep well, it turns out this is the unique way to make crackers. (Instagram / @ receptiktok)

“Alhamdulillah, I can sleep well,” wrote the Instagram account @reseptiktok, who uploaded the video from the TikTok @ rivan.com account again.

Before deep-frying in hot oil, the crackers were originally just a long, dough-like paste. To get the perfect shape, the dough is poured onto a circular iron base and moved into a carving.

When quite a few internet users saw the video about making crackers in cans, they were amazed and gave their various answers in the comment column.

“It is also difficult to print, even though it is cheap,” said one of the internet users.

“Eventually, a burden on me has decreased,” added another Internet user.

“It’s like this anyway, you can finally sleep well, mother,” said another internet user.

The video upload on how to make canned crackers received 60,000 likes from Twitter internet users. (Suara.com/Arendya Nariswari)