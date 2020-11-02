Oriental Tech Days Online Title, EraJaya Group Gives Weekly Promo

Oriental Tech Days Online Promo. (Erajaya)

Hitekno.com – Erajaya Group hosted the Online Oriental Tech-Days for the first time, a promotional program that features various great deals from leading Asian brands such as ASUS, HUAWEI, OPPO, vivo, realme, Xiaomi and Black Shark.

This event will take place online via the eraspace.com platform and will take place from November 2 to 8, 2020. In addition to special price offers, customers can also take advantage of online smartphone exchange services, sales, gadget auctions and various online activities. and other interesting social media.

Joy Wahjudi, Vice President of Erajaya Group, said, “Asian brands have their own fan base, mainly because they offer products with the latest technology but value for money. The online Oriental Tech Days seek to attract public interest and satisfying the needs will be the gadget of his dreams by offering exceptional deals and shopping benefits that cannot be found on other occasions.This is the best opportunity

We are sure that we will get a positive response from the community. “

By running the #PastiTerjamin campaign, the Erajaya Group always focuses on customer satisfaction when shopping. Because of this, the obligations given include (1) guarantee for officially guaranteed products, (2) guarantee of friendly service, (3) guarantee of easy transactions and (4) guarantee of easy product delivery with options: Can be picked up in store (Click & PickUp)), delivered to your home free of charge (EraExpress) or sent by courier.

This shows Erajaya’s seriousness as the largest distributor of gadgets, accessories and the Internet of Things (IoT) in Indonesia, who always offers a diverse and up-to-date range of quality products and is supported by excellent customer service.