Promising 100 iPhones 12 to swallow Suning Gaming instead of losing at Worlds 2020

DAMWON Gaming versus Suning Gaming on the Worlds 2020. (YouTube)

Hitekno.com – The World League of Legends Championship, Worlds 2020, finally took place with DAMWON Gaming winning over Suning Gaming. Previously, President Suning had praised fans and promised 100 iPhones 12 if his team should win.

In the last game against Suning Gaming, DAMWON Gaming’s performance was so exciting that everyone was amazed. The final of the two teams is the first meeting of the Korean and Chinese teams in the world finals.

Covering Oneesports in Worlds 2020, which happened some time ago, Suning Gaming appeared very aggressive after two of their players like SofM and Bin successfully scored a Pentacill.

DAMWON Gaming has prioritized game objectives and focused on playing gameplay that is structured and orderly from the start. The proper game of the team made Suning Gaming overwhelmed with the ingenious DAMWON gaming control card.

Having tied the first games through the third game, DAMWON Gaming eventually secured victory in the fourth game after turning things around and playing aggressively in team combat.

DAMWON Gaming conquered Suning Gaming, who became a dark horse at that event, and became the 2020 World Champion for South Korea.

On the other hand, Suning Vice President Steven Zhang promised a giveaway for 100 iPhone 12s for fans who supported Suning Gaming after entering the finals.

Not a champion from the start who thought Suning Gaming could move up quickly and beat a number of other well-known teams in Worlds 2020.

Of course, Vice President Suning promised 100 iPhones 12 for fans who supported Suning Gaming at the Worlds 2020 event.