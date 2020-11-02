Realme is ready to welcome Flash Sale 11.11 with discounts of up to 50 percent

Hitekno.com – After announcing the launch of Leap to Next Gen some time ago, Realme will also be hosting the 11/11 Salebration program as a young people’s favorite brand. As Realme’s exciting online shopping festival, 11/11 Salebration is specially presented as a thank you to celebrate the achievement of 50 million users worldwide with the Realme Narzo 20 series, AIoT products and more.

Realme 11.11 Salebration is the big reality day for all Realm fans so they can get the best trendsetter tech products from Realme at the best price they can get.

“After officially announcing the launch of Leap to Next Gen some time ago, we’re excited to announce the 11/11 Salebration Reality as the best shopping festival for Realm fans to get the best value from Realm . realme narzo 20 Pro will be the best price-performance ratio for smartphone games this time at 11.11 a.m., followed by realme Buds Air Pro, which will be recognized as TWS Best Premium Active Noise Cancellation. Last but not least, Realme Watch S will be released on November 11th. Also the trendiest health assistant, “said realme Indonesia, Marketing Director of Palson Yi.

Realme has prepared many stocks of the Realm Narzo 20 series to meet the needs of young players

Realme Ready Ready Stock during Flash Sale (Realme)

Realme itself has made a lot of preparations to introduce the 11/11 Salebration program, where Realme has four key points to consider. real share, real price, real services and real surprises. Each of these points is considered a trustworthy smartphone brand by Realme.

Last year, realme was recognized for its success in quickly spreading its products in the market, even after the official launch event in eastern Indonesia. Palson Yi even directly monitored the production of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and other AIoT products at the assembly plant in Tangerang, Banten.

“We are certain that our Narzo 20 series this time at 11.11 am will offer the best price-performance ratio for the smartphone gaming category in the Rp 2 and 3 million price segment. Therefore, we visit the factory directly to ensure the quality of our products before they sell out and to ensure that our stock availability can meet all young players’ demands. In the manufacture of the Realme Narzo 20 series, we carry out quality checks from various points of view. Even the 48MP color quality is better than smartphones with other 64MP cameras on the market. The color quality of this 48MP is more breathtaking and vivid, suitable for the lifestyle of young Indonesians as we hear what they want and like. We also check various other properties such as: B. Testing camera sensors to restore the overall quality of the product so that it becomes the best value for money with the best quality prior to marketing, “added Palson.

At the end of 2020, Realme will introduce a new lifestyle through “Leap to Next Gen”, namely a smart tech trend lifestyle with intelligent technology support for all young people in Indonesia, and a complete product solution from the 1 + 4 + N strategy from present Realme.

Realme creation process. (Rich)

The Realme Narzo 20 series will build an image for young gamers with the support of pioneering technology to become the most powerful gaming smartphone in the 2-3 million rupee price segment. Realme Watch S with SpO2 sensor from category “4” Smart Trendy Health Assistant monitors the health of users and Realme Buds Air Pro with active noise cancellation is this time the best premium TWS in the 11.11 program. For the “N” category, the Sonic Electric Toothbrush area and the Power Bank 2i area are also available for 11/11 salebration.

In addition, Realme has prepared the Realm AIoT Next Gen package, which consists of the latest and greatest Realme AIoT products to support the intelligent lifestyle of young people. The Realme AIoT Next Gen package will be available in limited quantities at the best price in this 11/11 Salebration program. To do this, continue to monitor Realme’s official social media accounts and receive information on the AIoT Next Gen Package area.