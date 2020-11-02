Samsung Galaxy M51 Xtremepower, Game or Watch Korean Drama all day

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Anti-lowbat users are now increasingly pampered by the Samsung Galaxy M51, which has a #XtremePower 7,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 730G to accompany various activities throughout the day, especially playing together (mabar) the latest and most popular games like Genshin Impact, Mobile Legend, PUBG with friends during #DiRumahAja.

“Two things consumers look for when purchasing a smartphone are performance and battery life. We listen to consumers and present the Galaxy M51 with a powerful Snapdragon 730G processor and a # XtremePower 7,000 mAh battery with wired Powershare technology and adaptive energy saving, ”said Irfan Rinaldi, Product Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia. “With a very high battery capacity, the Samsung Galaxy M51 gives users the flexibility to enjoy a variety of activities without worrying about running out of battery. Aided by a processor that offers the best gaming experience, #SobatAntiLowbat, who also loves to play games, plays smoother without a break. ”

Xtreme power for your activities all day

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

The battery capacity and great performance of the Galaxy M51 increase leverage in gaming activities. The Galaxy M51 can join #SobatAntiLowbat to play Genshin Impact, Mobile Legend and PUBG to your heart’s content, so you can keep leveling up.

Do not just accompany games, but accompany your activities #DiRumahAja. A 6.7-inch screen makes it easier for you to complete episodes of Korean dramas and other TV series. Both gaming and hours of watching dramas are very pleasant to handle as the internal component architecture and performance of the Snapdragon 730G work together to properly regulate the temperature of the Samsung Galaxy M51 so that your hands don’t get overheated when you hold the Galaxy M51 .

Enjoy #XtremePower much longer

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

The advanced functions of the Samsung Galaxy M51 can extend the battery life with the Adaptive Power Saving technology and extend the life of the 7,000 mAh battery even further. When this feature is enabled, the phone will automatically attempt to select a power saving mode based on usage patterns. This smartphone is also equipped with Wired Power Share technology, which can share the battery with other #SobatAntiLowbat devices such as a power bank. So you don’t have to worry if your friends or loved ones run out of battery while playing.

Equipped with 25-watt super-fast charging technology, the battery is charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 1 hour and 55 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is supported by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor with 8/128 GB of memory, which means that this smartphone with a high graphic display is lag-free. The 6.7-inch (1080 × 2400) 20: 9 Super AMOLED Plus screen and speakers with Dolby Atmos ™ technology make gaming and streaming more convenient.